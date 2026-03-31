Cars Push AI Beyond Chatbot Era

Meng described cars and robots as forms of "physical AI," contrasting them with more static tools such as chatbots. He said the shift from mobile internet to AI changes the user experience because, instead of waiting for commands, AI systems can sense surroundings, coordinate actions and make decisions in milliseconds. That helps explain why automakers have become a central proving ground for AI development, he said.

Memory Crunch Clouds Next AI Phase

He also warned that the current memory squeeze may not ease soon. Meng said he expects the crunch to last "at least another 2 years, through 2026 and 2027," as demand for AI infrastructure keeps rising across vehicles, phones, PCs and other connected devices. He said some industries will still be able to secure supply, though at higher prices, while others may face shortages.

The conversation also pointed to Nio's broader strategy for its ET9 flagship, which Li has framed as a kind of mobile living environment with more emotionally aware features, reflecting how China's electric-vehicle sector is blending long-term bets such as battery swapping with near-term commercialization.

Nio’s Q4 Earnings

Nio's push comes as its financial results have improved sharply earlier this month. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $4.95 billion, up 75.9% from a year earlier, with adjusted earnings of RMB0.29 per ADS, compared with a loss of RMB3.17 per ADS a year earlier.

Deliveries rose 71.7% to 124,807 vehicles, while vehicle revenue climbed 80.9%.

Price Action: Nio was up 3.77% to $5.51 at market close on Monday, edging ahead by another 0.091% to $5.52 during overnight trading.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Nio’s stock offers strong Momentum with positive Price Trend patterns in the short, medium and long term.

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