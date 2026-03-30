Zhang Yiming's relentless drive and willingness to go beyond his responsibilities helped him transform from an ordinary engineer into the co-founder of ByteDance, the company behind TikTok and one of China's wealthiest entrepreneurs.

Early Life And Career Shifts

Born in 1983 in Fujian province, Zhang grew up in Longyan as the only child of civil servants.

He initially studied microelectronics but switched to software engineering at Nankai University in Tianjin, where he also met his future wife.

After graduating in 2005, Zhang joined tourism search website Kuxun.com as an engineer.

Within two years, he was managing a team of 40 to 50 people, overseeing back-end technology and product-related tasks, South China Post reported.

Reflecting on that period while giving a speech to employees at a Toutiao boot camp, he said, "Your sense of responsibility and your desire to do things well will drive you to do more things and to gain experience."

From Early Failures To Entrepreneurial Breakthrough

Zhang briefly ventured into entrepreneurship in 2009 with a property search site, 99fang.com, but left the business three years later.

He also worked at a start-up called Fanfou, which ultimately did not succeed.

Despite these setbacks, he gained crucial experience in both technology and business operations.

"I remember that at the end of 2007, I went to meet the client with the sales director. This experience let me know what sales are good sales. When I established Toutiao and recruited staff, these examples helped me a lot," he stated.

Building ByteDance And TikTok

In 2012, Zhang co-founded Beijing-based ByteDance, which grew into a global powerhouse with apps like TikTok and news platform Toutiao.

He stepped down as CEO in May 2021 but remains influential in the tech world.

Today, Zhang's net worth stands at roughly $65.2 billion, making him China's second-richest individual, just behind Zhong Shanshan, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.

Zhang Yiming Praises Elon Musk, Gets Warm Response

Previously, Zhang shared that he looks up to Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk, a remark that earned praise from the world's richest person.

Zhang noted that while many entrepreneurs achieve success, Musk stands out for consistently taking on ambitious and innovative projects. He stated that "average people" cannot even possibly contemplate tackling challenges the way the tech mogul does.

Musk responded warmly to Zhang's praise, calling it "nice of him."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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