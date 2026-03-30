Because while Tesla is still pushing its full-stack vision, a very different model is quietly taking shape — one that doesn't need Tesla at all.

The AV Stack Is Splitting — And Scaling Fast

Following a fresh capital raise, Waymo is accelerating fleet expansion and ride volumes — and as JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth notes, estimates are now being revised higher, with the fleet potentially scaling from ~3,000 vehicles to ~50,000 by 2030 .

This isn't a single-company race anymore.

It's an ecosystem.

Platform Vs Product Is The New Battle

Tesla's strategy is clear: own the car, the software, and the network.

But the market is moving toward separation.

Uber is building the demand layer. Nvidia is emerging as the compute and software backbone. Waymo and others are scaling the autonomy layer. OEMs are supplying the vehicles.

Each piece is becoming modular — and more importantly, replaceable.

That creates a very different competitive dynamic. Instead of one winner, the AV stack starts to resemble cloud computing — multiple players, each owning a layer.

Where Does That Leave Tesla?

That's the uncomfortable question.

Tesla still has advantages — data, vertical integration, and a massive installed base. But it's increasingly betting on a closed system in a market that, as Anmuth's analysis suggests, is trending toward collaboration and shared infrastructure.

And scale is no longer exclusive.

Waymo is ramping. Uber is expanding. Nvidia is enabling. Tesla doesn't need to lose for this to matter.

But if the future of autonomy is a shared ecosystem, the company that tried to own everything may end up owning less than expected.

Image created using artificial intelligence via ChatGPT.