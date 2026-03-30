Unity Continues To Climb As Strong Q1 Forecast Lifts Investor Confidence

Shares have been higher since Friday, following the company’s updated guidance for first-quarter 2026 revenue.

Q1 2026 Outlook

Unity expects first-quarter revenue of $505 million to $508 million and adjusted EBITDA of $130 million to $135 million, exceeding prior guidance of $480 million to $490 million and $105 million to $110 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected to rise 58% year-over-year, with a margin expected at 26%.

The outlook reflects continued momentum in Unity Vector and Create, with Vector expected to increase 15% sequentially.

The company expects Grow revenue of about $352 million and Create revenue of about $155 million, with Strategic Grow revenue projected to grow 48% year-over-year.

Business Drivers And Strategic Actions

Unity will shut down its ironSource Ads Network effective April 30 and is exploring the divestiture of its Supersonic business, with minimal revenue contribution expected from ironSource after the first quarter.

"Unity Vector continues to deliver robust growth each quarter, driving results meaningfully above our guidance. Today’s actions will accelerate Vector’s impact on our business, enhancing both revenue growth and profitability," said CEO Matt Bromberg.

Technical Analysis

Unity is trading 3.7% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA), but it remains 40.8% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the longer-term trend pressure intact despite the short-term bounce.

Shares are up 2.94% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

Momentum Indicators

The RSI is at 44.44, which sits in neutral territory and suggests momentum is still rebuilding rather than overheated. MACD is at -1.6052, while the signal line is at -1.9581, a bullish configuration that points to improving downside momentum even as the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $21.50

: $21.50 Key Support: $17.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 6, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 12 cents (Down from 24 cents YoY)

: Loss of 12 cents (Down from 24 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $497.59 million (Up from $435.00 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $37.46. Recent analyst moves include:

Morgan Stanley : Overweight (Raises Target to $32.00) (March 27)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $32.00) (March 27) B of A Securities : Neutral (Raises Target to $21.00) (March 27)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $21.00) (March 27) Citizens: Market Outperform (Maintains Target to $37.00) (March 27)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Unity Software, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum: Weak (Score: 4.31) — The stock's trend profile remains fragile versus the broader market, even with today's bounce.

The Verdict: Unity Software’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-challenged setup, suggesting the longer-term trend still needs repair. For bulls, follow-through above $21.50 would matter most, because failed rallies in weak-momentum names often snap back toward support.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because U carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

U Stock Price Activity: Unity Software shares were up 4.32% at $20.29 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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