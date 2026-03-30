Expanded Platform Deployment

Stellantis will expand its use of Palantir Foundry and begin deploying the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) across select functions and regions. Foundry centralizes and operationalizes data, while AIP integrates AI into workflows with governance controls.

Operational Impact And Integration

The combined platforms aim to unify fragmented datasets, improve transparency, and enable faster decision-making within industrial operations.

AIP will build on Stellantis’ existing data structure in Foundry, linking generative AI with internal data and business processes. The approach is intended to strengthen governance, improve traceability, and support the scaled deployment of AI use cases.

The initiative also supports Stellantis’ Data4All strategy by expanding secure data access across teams.

François Bohuon, General Manager of Palantir France and EMEA Executive, and Grégoire Omont, Europe Operations Lead, stated: “By combining Foundry and AIP, we are helping Stellantis embed secure, governed AI at the heart of its operations — turning data into a decisive advantage across every function and geography.”

PLTR 5.5% Below 20-Day SMA

Currently, the stock is trading 5.5% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.2% below its 100-day SMA, indicating a bearish trend in the short- to medium-term. Over the past 12 months, shares have increased by 69.50%, and they are currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 42.24, which is considered neutral territory, suggesting that the stock is neither overbought nor oversold. Meanwhile, MACD is at 0.7638, below its signal line at 1.3955, indicating bearish pressure on the stock. The combination of neutral RSI and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $161.50

: $161.50 Key Support: $126.50

PLTR May 4, 2026 Earnings

Palantir Technologies is slated to provide its next financial update on May 4, 2026 (estimated).

EPS Estimate : 26 cents (Up from 13 cents)

: 26 cents (Up from 13 cents) Revenue Estimate : $1.54 billion (Up from $883.86 million)

: $1.54 billion (Up from $883.86 million) Valuation: P/E of 227.1x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $173.11. Recent analyst moves include:

Rosenblatt : Buy (Maintains Target to $200.00) (Mar. 25)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $200.00) (Mar. 25) UBS : Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 18)

: Buy (Raises Target to $200.00) (Mar. 18) Wedbush: Outperform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16)

Benzinga Edge: Growth 98.56, Value 1.45

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Palantir Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Value : Weak (Score: 1.45) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers.

: Weak (Score: 1.45) — Trading at a steep premium relative to peers. Growth : Strong (Score: 98.56) — High growth potential indicated by strong metrics.

: Strong (Score: 98.56) — High growth potential indicated by strong metrics. Momentum: Neutral (Score: 68.79) — Mixed signals in recent trading activity.

The Verdict: Palantir Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile, suggesting strong market potential despite current value concerns.

PLTR ETF Weights: AIPI 8.93%, IGV 8.32%

Significance: Because PLTR carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Stock Price Activity: PLTR shares were up 0.52% at $143.80, and STLA was up 1.79% at $6.83 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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