Why Nvidia And Tesla Are Suddenly Knocking On Samsung's Door

Capacity Crunch Disrupts AI Supply Chain

The supply crunch has turned Taiwan Semiconductor’s production capability into a key bottleneck, with demand far exceeding available capacity.

The report added that this sharp mismatch between supply and demand is already interfering with the product development timelines of several companies.

The industry is no longer dealing solely with rising costs driven by supply constraints. In the absence of adequate 3nm capacity, many companies are hesitating to commit to downstream orders.

Securing capacity and managing procurement have now become more urgent priorities than advancing technology for leading chipmakers.

Rivals Eye Opportunity As Demand Surges

The supply crunch is creating an opening for Samsung Foundry, the only other player capable of producing 2nm chips. Samsung has secured orders from Tesla and Nvidia and may return to profitability this year, the Chosun Daily reported on Monday.

Taiwan Semiconductor maintained its dominance in the pure-play foundry market, holding a 72% share in the fourth quarter, supported by strong demand for advanced nodes and AI-related chips, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung ranked a distant second with a 7% market share as it continued working to improve yields and expand adoption of newer processes.

TSM Technical Analysis

TSM is trading 4.7% below its 20-day SMA and 1.4% above its 100-day SMA, a classic “short-term pressure, longer-term support” look. Shares are up 96.83% over the past 12 months and are sitting closer to their 52-week highs than lows, even after pulling back from the $390.20 peak.

The RSI is at 40.45, which keeps momentum in neutral territory but closer to the “cooling off” side than the “overheated” side. Meanwhile, MACD is at -5.2745, below its signal line at -3.3022, suggesting bearish pressure that hasn’t fully abated yet.

The combination of RSI in the 30–50 range and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $380.00

: $380.00 Key Support: $325.00

TSM Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 16, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $3.27 (Up from $2.12 YoY)

: $3.27 (Up from $2.12 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $35.40 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY)

: $35.40 Billion (Up from $25.53 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 31.5x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $401.67. Recent analyst moves include:

DA Davidson : Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13)

: Initiated with Buy (Target $450.00) (February 13) Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $450.00) (January 16) TD Cowen: Hold (Raises Target to $370.00) (January 16)

TSM Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because TSM carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

TSM Price Action

TSM Price Action: Taiwan Semiconductor shares were up 0.28% at $327.65 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo by Below the Sky via Shutterstock