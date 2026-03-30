Ross Gerber Slams Tesla's FSD For Being 'Level 2' As Gary Black Decries Marketing Strategy: 'You Still Basically Have...'

Still At Level 2

In a response to a post on the social media platform X, Gerber criticized the technology, as user James Cat said that there was a lack of awareness among people about the FSD system, as well as the system itself needing improvements before going mainstream.

Gerber, in his response, shared that the system still needed to make improvements. “It’s also level 2. So you still have to basically drive,” he said, referring to Tesla’s FSD being at a level 2, according to the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). Broadly speaking, a Level 2 rating means that the system is capable of handling some autonomous tasks, but cannot be considered fully autonomous.

Gary Black Decries Lack Of Marketing

Responding to the same post, investor Gary Black of The Future Fund LLC also weighed in on the technology. He shared that while the technology was a “great product,” it was negatively impacted by a lack of marketing. “The problem is a total lack of awareness with no advertising,” he said.

Elon Musk Reaffirms Bullish Stance

In a separate post on Sunday, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirmed bullish sentiments about the technology, drawing parallels with manually-operated elevators before automated ones became mainstream. “Elevators used to be manually operated and were especially risky if the operator was tired or inebriated,” he said, quoting a post by a user who talked about people not being “skeptical” of autonomous elevators today.

“Now, you just get in, press a button and a modern elevator, if inspected regularly, is extremely safe,” Musk said in the post, implying that autonomous vehicles could follow a similar path.

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth, as well as a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA slid 2.76% to $361.83 at market close on Friday, slipping 0.37% further to $360.50 during the overnight trading session.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

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