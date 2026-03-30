Meta Reportedly Plans To Expand Smart Glasses Push With New Prescription Ray-Ban Models, Targeting Billions Of Everyday Eyewear Users

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is reportedly planning to launch two new Ray-Ban smart glasses next week.

Meta Targets Prescription Wearers With New Smart Glasses

The new models are specifically designed for prescription users, Bloomberg reported on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

While previous models also supported prescription, the latest models will be the first launched with a specific audience in mind

The sources also told the publication that the glasses will be sold primarily via traditional optical retail channels.

The device is internally named "Scriber" and "Blazer."

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

AI Wearables Strategy Gains Momentum

Previously on the earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke about the opportunity in the prescription eyewear segment.

"Billions of people wear glasses or contacts for vision correction, and I think that we’re at a moment similar to when smartphones arrived," he stated during the fourth-quarter earnings call.

Meta reported fourth-quarter revenue of $59.89 billion, topping analyst estimates of $58.30 billion, while adjusted earnings came in at $8.88 per share, exceeding expectations of $8.16 per share.

Price Action: Meta shares are down 3.99%, closing at $525.72 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings show that Meta is trending downward across short, medium and long-term timeframes, even as its Quality score sits in the 90th percentile.

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