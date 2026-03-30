Chuck Schumer, Tom Cotton Push Bill That Bans Chinese Humanoid Robots For Government Use

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) have touted a bipartisan bill that bans the use of humanoid robots made by Chinese companies for U.S. Government use.

National Security Threats By Foreign-Controlled Robots

In a bill introduced on March 26, the two lawmakers released a statement, in which they touted the bill as a crucial piece of legislation that would “protect Americans from national security threats that are introduced by foreign-controlled robots.” Dubbed the American Security Robotics Act, the bill prohibits the government from procuring “unmanned ground vehicles” from foreign adversaries, like the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

In the release, unmanned ground vehicles include “humanoid robots and autonomous patrol technology.” Cotton said that the technology posed a threat to Arkansas’s privacy and security. He also said that the ban would help protect the nation from “countries that wish us harm.”

“The Chinese Communist Party has shown that they are willing to lie and cheat to get ahead at the expense of the American people and our national security,” Schumer said in the release. He added that such a bill would also help protect American researchers. A companion bill was also introduced in the House by Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

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