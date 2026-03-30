Elon Musk's X Has More 'Daily Active Users' In This Country Than Any Other: Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Says That's Been True From 'Year 1'

Last week, Nikita Bier, head of product at X, highlighted the platform's outsized popularity in Japan

Japan Emerges As X's Strongest Global Market

Bier noted that the country leads globally in both daily active users and time spent.

He added that more than two-thirds of Japan's population uses X monthly, calling it "one of the highest penetration rates of any social network in history."

Jack Dorsey: ‘Almost From Year 1'

Responding to the post, Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and former CEO of Twitter, said that Japan's dominance is not new.

"Almost from year 1," Dorsey wrote, suggesting the trend dates back to the platform's earliest growth phase.

Palmer Luckey Says This Is Why X Thrives In Japan

Palmer Luckey, known for Oculus and Anduril, pointed to a structural advantage: Japan's writing system.

"It helped that they could fit a lot more into 140 characters than most nations!" he said, referencing the platform's original character limit.

Because Japanese characters can convey more meaning in fewer symbols, users were able to share richer messages within tighter constraints — a factor that may have accelerated adoption.

Threads Tops X In Daily Users After Elon Musk Rebrand

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.



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