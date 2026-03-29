KitKat Truck Theft Leaves Over 400,000 Chocolate Bars Missing As Nestle Hunts Stolen Formula 1 Treats: 'Appreciate The Criminals' Exceptional Taste'

Twelve tons of Nestle S.A.'s KitKat chocolate bars went missing in Europe last week after thieves stole the truck carrying them, the Swiss food company said Saturday.

Truck Vanishes On Route To Poland

Reuters reported that the truck was carrying 413,793 bars from KitKat's new range and had left central Italy to distribute the products across Europe, but never reached its final scheduled destination in Poland.

In a statement shared with Reuters, KitKat said the missing bars can be traced through a unique batch code and that anyone scanning those numbers would be told how to contact the company.

KitKat added, "Whilst we appreciate the criminals’ exceptional taste, the fact remains that cargo theft is an escalating issue for businesses of all sizes." Reuters said Nestle did not disclose where the truck disappeared and that both the vehicle and its cargo remain unaccounted for.

Theft Highlights Rising Cargo Crime Risks

The company also said in remarks carried by the New York Times that the stolen truck was still "unaccounted for" and was carrying units from KitKat's "new chocolate range" on a route of roughly 776 to 838 miles from central Italy to Poland.

Investigations are continuing, and KitKat told NYT that the incident followed a recent joint warning from the International Union of Marine Insurance and TAPA EMEA about a rise in cargo theft and freight fraud, including more sophisticated deception methods. That February warning said nearly 160,000 cargo-related crimes were recorded across 129 countries from 2022 through 2024.

Formula 1 Push Meets Awkward Timing

KitKat struck a light tone while stressing the seriousness of the theft. A spokesperson said, "We've always encouraged people to have a break with KITKAT — but it seems thieves have taken the message too literally and made a break with more than 12 tonnes of our chocolate." In a Sunday statement on X, the company added that "there are no concerns for consumer safety and supply is not affected."

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