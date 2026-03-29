Weekend Round-Up: Netflix's Price Hike, Meta And YouTube's Legal Woes, Sony's PS5 Price Increase And More

This week was a whirlwind of events in the business world. From streaming giant Netflix announcing a price hike across all its plans to tech behemoths Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s YouTube being found negligent in a landmark social media trial and Sony raising the prices of its PS5 models, there was no shortage of headlines.

Let’s dive into the top stories.

Netflix Raises Prices Amid Content Spending Surge

Netflix has announced an increase in prices for all its plans. The ad-supported plan now costs $8.99, a dollar increase from the previous $7.99. The standard plan has increased to $19.99, and the premium tier now stands at $26.99. Fees for “extra member” add-ons have also seen a hike — $6.99 per additional user on ad-supported plans (up from $5.99) and $9.99 for ad-free accounts (up from $8.99).

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Meta, Alphabet’s YouTube Found Negligent In Social Media Trial

A jury has ruled against Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s YouTube, finding them negligent in the design of their apps. The apps were found to be harmful to children and intentionally addictive, causing anxiety, depression, and other harmful impacts.

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FBI Director Kash Patel’s Personal Emails Leaked By Iran-Linked Hackers

The Iranian hacking group Handala has reportedly leaked over 300 emails and photos from a personal email account allegedly belonging to FBI Director Kash Patel. The group announced on their website that Patel is now among their list of successfully hacked victims. The FBI has yet to comment on the situation.

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Sony Raises PS5 Model Prices Across US, Europe, Japan

Sony Group has announced that it will be increasing the prices of its PS5 models across the US, Europe, and Japan. The new recommended retail prices will take effect starting April 2, 2026.

Read the full article here.

Apple Offers Six-Figure Bonuses To Prevent Talent Exodus

Apple is reportedly offering six-figure bonuses to retain its engineers as startups like OpenAI aggressively recruit them. The company’s executives are increasingly concerned about a growing wave of talent departures to competitors.

Read the full article here.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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