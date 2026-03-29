Consumer Tech News (March 23-27): Netflix & Sony Hikes Prices, OpenAI Flags Microsoft Dependency Risk & More

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White House border czar Tom Homan said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will assist Transportation Security Administration at airports to ease long security lines during staffing shortages, but they will not operate X-ray machines or conduct passenger screenings.
Interactive Media & Entertainment
Some Meta employees were directed to work remotely on Wednesday as the company prepares for layoffs.
Meta has introduced a new stock option program that could deliver massive payouts to top executives if the company achieves a $9 trillion market capitalization by 2031, according to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Broadline Retail
Alibaba announced its next-generation XuanTie C950 5-nanometer processor, marking a significant stride towards agentic AI.
Technology & Software
Broadcom and Carahsoft secured a five-year, $970 million deal from a U.S. defense agency to simplify how government departments buy and use software.
Semiconductor
Semiconductor and tech stocks got a boost after President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Iran held productive talks and directed the Department of Defense to pause strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for 5 days, contingent on progress.
Arm Holdings has entered production silicon for the first time. The company launched its Arm AGI CPU for AI data centers, moving beyond IP and Compute Subsystems.
Smartphones & Communication Equipment
Apple is reportedly planning to roll out advertising within its Maps application, signaling a deeper focus on expanding its services segment.
Automobile, Aerospace & Defense
Tesla expect 365,645 deliveries this quarter, with 351,179 units comprising the Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla also shared that analysts estimate the company to deliver over 1,689,691 units this year and over 3,032,000 units in 2030.
Artificial Intelligence (AI)
OpenAI warned investors that its heavy dependence on Microsoft for “a substantial portion of our financing and compute” could pose a business risk, according to a document tied to its latest funding round.
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Transportation Security Administration union leaders blasted President Donald Trump’s decision to send Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers to selected airports, saying that the move will do little to cut the long security lines caused by the Department of Homeland Security shutdown.
Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is again raising prices across all its streaming plans. The company announced that monthly rates will climb by at least $1, citing expanding investments in original programming and live events.
Amazon.com is navigating another senior exit from its Annapurna Labs chip division, raising questions about leadership continuity as it scales its Trainium AI chips to compete with Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA).
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) introduced Symantec CBX, a cloud-based security platform that combines Symantec and Carbon Black technologies into a single, easy-to-use system.
Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) reportedly laid off its entire technical writing and documentation department. The cuts, which affected approximately 70 specialized roles, mark one of the most aggressive pivots toward AI-generated content in the enterprise software sector to date.
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) announced that the company and Nvidia are teaming up to apply AI across the nuclear energy lifecycle, aiming to speed up permitting, design, construction, and operations.
Unity Software Inc (NYSE:U) announced that it expects first-quarter results to come in above prior guidance. The company sees first-quarter revenue in the range of $505 million to $508 million versus prior guidance of $480 million to $490 million.
STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM) announced it has started volume production and deliveries of STM32 microcontrollers manufactured in China, with initial wafers produced by Huahong Group now shipping to local customers.
Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) is facing a class-action lawsuit. The server maker is accused of misleading investors about exposure to China and compliance risks tied to the sale of export-controlled Nvidia chips.
Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) reported second-quarter revenue of $23.86 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $19.94 billion, and adjusted earnings of $12.20 per share, versus the projected $9.21.
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) launched MacBook and shook up the budget laptop market. MacBook Neo is a 13-inch laptop priced at $599. It is available at $499 for students, making it especially appealing to students who want to become part of the Apple ecosystem but couldn't because of higher prices.
Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) ride-hailing service in the state of California isn't classified as an autonomous vehicle service or Robotaxi, according to a statement by an official from the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC).
Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ:DVLT) partnered with British heavyweight boxer Moses Itauma as it builds its athlete NIL digital asset exchange platform and deepens its focus on combat sports.
U.S. District Judge Rita Lin temporarily blocked the U.S. government’s effort to sideline Anthropic. Lin specifically criticized directives tied to Donald Trump that sought to cut off federal contracts with Anthropic and label it a “supply chain risk.”