Consumer Tech News (March 23-27): Netflix & Sony Hikes Prices, OpenAI Flags Microsoft Dependency Risk & More

White House border czar Tom Homan said Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will assist Transportation Security Administration at airports to ease long security lines during staffing shortages, but they will not operate X-ray machines or conduct passenger screenings.

Interactive Media & Entertainment

Some Meta employees were directed to work remotely on Wednesday as the company prepares for layoffs.

Meta has introduced a new stock option program that could deliver massive payouts to top executives if the company achieves a $9 trillion market capitalization by 2031, according to recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Broadline Retail

Alibaba announced its next-generation XuanTie C950 5-nanometer processor, marking a significant stride towards agentic AI.

Technology & Software

Broadcom and Carahsoft secured a five-year, $970 million deal from a U.S. defense agency to simplify how government departments buy and use software.

Semiconductor

Semiconductor and tech stocks got a boost after President Donald Trump said the U.S. and Iran held productive talks and directed the Department of Defense to pause strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure for 5 days, contingent on progress.

Arm Holdings has entered production silicon for the first time. The company launched its Arm AGI CPU for AI data centers, moving beyond IP and Compute Subsystems.

Smartphones & Communication Equipment

Apple is reportedly planning to roll out advertising within its Maps application, signaling a deeper focus on expanding its services segment.

Automobile, Aerospace & Defense

Tesla expect 365,645 deliveries this quarter, with 351,179 units comprising the Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla also shared that analysts estimate the company to deliver over 1,689,691 units this year and over 3,032,000 units in 2030.

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

OpenAI warned investors that its heavy dependence on Microsoft for “a substantial portion of our financing and compute” could pose a business risk, according to a document tied to its latest funding round.