Weekend Round-Up: Tesla Triumphs Amid EV Sales Slump, Ford Faces Recall Woes And BYD Plays The Bond Card

This week in the auto industry has been a rollercoaster ride, with significant developments from major players like Tesla Inc., Ford Motor Company and General Motors. From Tesla’s surprising success amid a slump in EV sales to Ford’s ongoing recall issues, there’s plenty to catch up on. Let’s dive into the top stories of the week.

Tesla Emerges Victorious Amid EV Sales Slump

Despite a 28% drop in EV sales in the United States during Q1, Tesla managed to come out on top. The company regained a market share of over 50% in the US for electric vehicle sales, a significant increase from being below 50% last year. This comes as the overall sector saw a decline in the first quarter.

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Ford Recalls Over 250,000 SUVs Due To Software Issues

Ford’s recall woes continue as the company has issued a recall for over 254,000 SUVs due to a defect with the Image Processing Module A (IPMA). This issue may result in a loss of the rearview camera image, raising questions about the company’s quality control practices.

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Tesla’s Q1 Deliveries Expected To Slow Down

Tesla is expected to deliver 365,645 units this quarter, marking a 12.5% decline from Q4 2025’s 418,227 units. However, this figure still represents an 8% YoY increase from the 336,681 units the company delivered in Q1 2025.

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GM Shares Rally As Falling Crude Boosts Auto Demand Outlook

Shares of General Motors are rallying as falling crude prices boost the outlook for auto demand. Lower oil prices can directly improve consumer affordability and sentiment around vehicle purchases, potentially benefiting GM.

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BYD Takes On Tesla with James Bond-Themed Campaign In Europe

Chinese automaker BYD is taking on Tesla in Europe with a new advertising campaign featuring actor Daniel Craig, best known for his role as James Bond. This move is part of BYD’s strategy to expand its sales outside of China.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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