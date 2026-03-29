Six Figure Bonuses, Ads in Maps, iPhone Parts From Bosch And More: This Week In Appleverse

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a busy week, making headlines with a series of significant developments. Here’s a quick roundup of the key stories that emerged over the week.

Apple Drops Six-Figure Bonuses To Retain iPhone Talent

Apple Inc. has taken a drastic step to retain its top talent. The company is reportedly discontinuing six-figure bonuses to prevent its engineers from leaving for competitors like OpenAI. This move comes as a response to the aggressive recruitment of Apple engineers by OpenAI and other startups.

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Apple Taps Bosch, TDK For US iPhone Parts As Domestic Spending Surges

Apple Inc. has decided to source iPhone parts from Bosch and TDK in the US. This move is part of Apple’s larger $600 billion, four-year commitment to US manufacturing and innovation. The company’s stock is currently trading near recent highs, and the long-term uptrend appears to be intact.

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Apple To Introduce Google-Style Ads In Maps

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce advertising within its Maps application. This move signals a deeper focus on expanding its services segment. The ads could launch as early as this summer and may appear across iPhones, other Apple devices, and web platforms.

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Elon Musk Urged To Create A Brand Identity For Tesla

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MacBook Neo: A Game Changer For Apple?

Apple Inc. has launched a new MacBook Neo, a 13-inch laptop powered by the A18 Pro chip. Priced at $599, the device is designed to make the Mac experience more accessible to Windows PC users. This move could potentially disrupt the Chromebook and Windows PC markets.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.