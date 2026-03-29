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Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
March 29, 2026 2:54 AM 2 min read

Chamath Palihapitiya Says 'Brands Go To Zero' As AI Abundance Erodes Pricing Power

Venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya argued that brand moats are heading to zero as cheaper, faster, better products erode brand pricing power across most categories.

Brand Pricing Power Fades

Speaking on the All-In Podcast, Chamath discussed the factors that create strong competitive advantages for businesses, known as “moats.” He also expressed skepticism about the long-term strength of brands in the face of AI-driven innovation.

“If I had to bet, I’m going to bet that brands go to zero,” Chamath said. He argued that in a world of digital abundance, consumers prioritize products that offer better value and quality over brand loyalty.

Legacy Brands Lose Ground To Value

The data support Chamath's point: in January, Tesla's four U.S.-made models claimed the top four positions on Cars.com's 2025 American-Made Index, with the Model 3 returning to No. 1.

Meanwhile, BMW's i4 sold 20,114 units in the U.S. in 2025, a 14.1% decline from the previous year.

Abundance Over Affiliation

Chamath’s core thesis is that companies delivering abundance at lower unit costs capture share — and that even luxury is not immune. He also pointed to the stock charts of LVMH Moet and Ferrari as evidence that pricing power is eroding across categories, though the Silicon Valley investor noted this is not a commentary on the quality of the products themselves.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/ wutzkohphoto

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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