RoboSense Crosses Into Profitability As Robotics Demand Powers Record Growth

RoboSense Technology Co., Ltd. has reported a quarterly net profit for the first time, pointing to a turning point as its robotics-focused LiDAR shipments surged. The company said the Q4 2025 result beat what the market had been bracing for, helped by a sharp jump in volume and a richer product mix.

As per the report shared with Benzinga, RoboSense posted about RMB 104 million in net income for Q4 2025 on revenue of roughly RMB 751 million, alongside operating profit of around RMB 130 million. The release also put full-year 2025 revenue near RMB 1.94 billion and said gross margin improved to 26.5%.

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Management tied the profitability milestone to three changes: a move from pilot runs to scaled delivery for digital products, faster expansion in robotics, and manufacturing savings linked to internally developed chips. For 2025, the company reported gross profit of about RMB 514 million, up 81.3% from the prior year.

Mark Qiu, the company's CEO and executive director, said, "We are thrilled to announce that in the fourth quarter of 2025, RoboSense achieved its first-ever quarterly profit since inception, marking a clear inflection point in our operations." Qiu also said, "Our strategic direction is clear: RoboSense is a robotics company."

RoboSense said the robotics unit accounted for about 49% of product sales revenue in Q4, with robotics revenue around RMB 347 million. The company reported quarterly robotics and other LiDAR shipments of about 221,200 units, up 2,565.1% from a year earlier and 523.1% from the prior quarter.

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For the full year, RoboSense said total LiDAR deliveries reached about 912,000 units, a 67.6% year-over-year gain. It also said it shipped roughly 303,000 units into the robotics market in 2025, claiming the top global spot for that segment.

The company's outlook called for higher 2026 shipments as more automakers and robotics customers adopt LiDAR, according to Prnewswire. RoboSense also said it is aiming for annual manufacturing capacity of four million units in 2026 to support that plan.

In robotaxi, RoboSense said its "EM4 main LiDAR + E1 blind spot LiDAR" pairing has become a common choice among autonomous driving customers. The company said its coverage of major global robotaxi and robotruck players has expanded to more than 90% in the digital era, naming Didi Autonomous Driving, Baidu's Apollo Go, WeRide, and Pony.ai.

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RoboSense said it has logged design wins covering more than 167 vehicle models across 35 automakers, with 69 models reaching start of production. It also reported 33 overseas design wins with 14 international or joint-venture brands spanning Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.

On the robotics side, RoboSense said its LiDAR is used across categories including robotic lawnmowers, autonomous delivery robots, humanoid robots, embodied AI, and commercial cleaning machines. The company said digital LiDAR solutions have been taken up by more than 90% of leading unmanned delivery vehicle companies, and it reported partnerships with nearly 50 humanoid and quadruped robot companies.

RoboSense also highlighted its in-house chip approach, saying it built products on SPAD-SoC and 2D VCSEL digital chip architecture and sells models including EM4, Airy, E1R, EMX, and Fairy. It said it expanded beyond sensing into components such as its Active Camera series and dexterous hands, and reported deploying its first embodied intelligence solution by the end of 2025.