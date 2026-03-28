Anthony Scaramucci Explains 'What People Don't Understand' About His Son's $16.5 Million Pokémon Card Purchase And Why He's 'Proud' Of It

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has defended his son's headline-grabbing purchase, saying critics are missing the bigger investment thesis behind the $16.5 million deal.

‘People Don't Understand' The Strategy Behind The Purchase

In a post earlier this month, Scaramucci pushed back on skepticism after his son, AJ Scaramucci, acquired a rare "Pikachu Illustrator" card from Logan Paul in a record-setting deal.

"Yeah — I'm proud," Scaramucci wrote on X, noting that the purchase wasn't impulsive.

He described his son as a lifelong Pokémon collector, venture capitalist and entrepreneur who views the card as a "one of one" asset.

"He didn't wake up one morning and decide to spend $16.5 million on a card," he said.

Betting On Nostalgia And Future Wealth

According to Scaramucci, the investment thesis hinges on generational wealth and nostalgia.

He pointed out that many dedicated Pokémon collectors are currently in their 30s — and could have significantly greater purchasing power in the decades ahead.

"Imagine those same people in their 60s. With real money. With nostalgia," he said, adding that "the possibilities are endless."

Building A Portfolio Of ‘Irreplaceable Assets'

Scaramucci said his son is building a broader strategy around acquiring unique, non-replicable items through a venture he described as "Treasure Trove."

These include ambitions to own assets such as a T-Rex fossil or even a copy of the Declaration of Independence — items he characterized as impossible to reproduce or devalue.

"Before long he's going to have a balance sheet full of things that are truly irreplaceable," he said.

Scaramucci, Son Back Trump-Linked Bitcoin Venture

In November 2025, it was reported that Scaramucci and his son AJ, have backed a Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) venture co-founded by Eric Trump and supported by Donald Trump Jr.

AJ's firm, Solari Capital, led a $220 million funding round in July 2025 for the mining company American Bitcoin. The investment was made before the company went public via a reverse merger in September.

Solari Capital contributed more than $100 million to the round, while Anthony Scaramucci also invested a separate, undisclosed personal amount.

Scaramucci previously also revealed that at age 28, he bought $1,200 worth of Microsoft Corp stock for his son AJ shortly after he was born in September 1992.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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