Arm's New Game Plan: Make Its Own Chips, Make More Money

Arm Targets Server Market With New CPU Strategy

Counterpoint’s Co-Founder and VP of Research, Neil Shah, said Arm is moving directly into the silicon market with its Agentic Generalized Infrastructure (AGI) Central Processing Unit (CPU), targeting the x86-dominated server processor space.

Shah added that this shift moves Arm from a supporting role into an active chip supplier, expanding its ability to drive revenue growth, profitability, and shareholder returns.

Analysts See Long-Term Growth Opportunity

Wall Street remained firmly bullish on Arm, with Needham upgrading the stock to Buy and Barclays lifting its price forecast while reiterating an Overweight rating.

Bank of America said the shift toward chip sales could significantly expand Arm’s addressable market, projecting revenue scaling to as much as $15 billion by fiscal 2031, while lifting its price forecast to $155.

Technical Analysis

ARM is trading 19.7% above its 20-day SMA and 20.5% above its 100-day SMA, a sign the intermediate trend remains up even after a strong run.

Shares are up 37.64% over the past 12 months and are closer to their 52-week highs than their lows, trading in the $80.00 to $183.16 range.

The RSI is at 74.49, confirming overbought conditions after it first pushed above 70 on 2026-03-25. Meanwhile, MACD is bullish with the MACD line at 6.6626 above the signal line at 3.2287, keeping positive momentum in place despite the stretched RSI.

The combination of overbought RSI (above 70) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $159.00

: $159.00 Key Support: $125.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the May 6, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 50 cents (Down from 55 cents YoY)

: 50 cents (Down from 55 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.48 Billion (Up from $1.24 Billion YoY)

: $1.48 Billion (Up from $1.24 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 206.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $169.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Overweight (Raises Target to $200.0000) (Mar. 26)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $200.0000) (Mar. 26) Needham : Upgraded to Buy (Target $200.00) (Mar. 26)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $200.00) (Mar. 26) Evercore ISI Group: Outperform (Raises Target to $227.00) (Mar. 25)

The Verdict: Arm’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven story with a stretched valuation profile. For longer-term holders, the key risk is that premium pricing (and a 206.4x P/E) leaves less room for execution hiccups, even while trend-followers may stay constructive as long as momentum holds.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because ARM carries significant weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

ARM Price Action: ARM Holdings shares were down 1.68% at $152.19 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock