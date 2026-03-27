Elon Musk's Tesla Sees Q1 Slowdown—365K Deliveries Expected

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has shared company-complied delivery estimates for the first quarter of 2026, citing data from various industry analysts and research firms.

Tesla Touts 365K Deliveries

In a press release published on Thursday, the automaker shared that analysts expect 365,645 deliveries this quarter, with 351,179 units comprising the Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla also shared that analysts estimate the company to deliver over 1,689,691 units this year and over 3,032,000 units in 2030.

The 365,645-unit figure represents an over 12.5% decline from Q4 2025’s 418,227 units that Tesla delivered. The Q1 2026 figure also represents an 8% YoY increase from the 336,681 units the company delivered in Q1 2025.

As far as battery deployments are concerned, Tesla said analyst estimates illustrate battery deployments of 14.4 GWh, a marginal increase from 14.2 GWh it deployed the previous quarter. For 2026, analysts estimate Tesla to deploy over 65.2 GWh worth of batteries.

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Leaked images from Tesla’s Gigafactory in Texas showcase a frame that bears a resemblance to the Model Y from the front, but features enhanced space in the back with large windows.

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According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth, as well as a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA slid 3.59% to $372.11 at market close on Thursday, but gained 0.58% to $374.25 during the overnight trading session.

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