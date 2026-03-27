Elon Musk Drops Fresh Clues On Possible 3-Row Vehicle From Tesla

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has dropped more clues about the automaker’s possible new model, hinting that the vehicle could feature 3 rows.

3-Row Tesla

Musk also responded to a post by user Keller Cliffton, who shared a screenshot of a study that said that cars not being able to fit three child seats in the back leads to declined probability of a third child. In his response, the Tesla CEO said that “we should solve this.”

In another response, this time to user Ryan Peterson, who predicted that the EV giant could “create a baby boom” if the company released a vehicle with “3 rows of seats, each with its own pair of doors so nobody has to climb over anybody else” to get to their seat. “Noted,” Musk said in his response.

A New Tesla Vehicle

Musk had earlier responded to a user who urged Tesla to make a minivan targeting families, saying that the EV giant was working on something that was “way cooler than a minivan.” Leaked images of a frame, which boasts increased space in the rear and bigger windows, surfaced on social media.

Tesla’s purported new model could help the EV maker rejig the lineup and increase customer footfall. It could also provide a much-needed boost to the EV giant’s sales, which surged in Europe during February.

Ross Gerber’s Chimes In

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla offers Satisfactory Momentum and Growth, as well as a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA slid 3.59% to $372.11 at market close on Thursday, but gained 0.58% to $374.25 during the after-hours session.

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