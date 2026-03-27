Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Elizabeth Warren speaks to a crowd of over 2,000 people in the gymnasium at Wakefield High School
March 27, 2026 12:23 AM 2 min read

Netflix 'Just Got $2.8 Billion… Turned Around And Raised Prices': Elizabeth Warren Blasts Streaming Giant's Latest Hike

Warren Calls Out Netflix Over Price Hike After $2.8 Billion Windfall

Senator Warren took to X and said, "Netflix just got a $2.8 BILLION payout from Paramount for its failed Warner Bros. deal," adding, "Then Netflix turned around and raised prices on millions of customers."

Netflix did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Netflix Raises Subscription Prices Across Plans

Earlier in the day, Netflix said it is raising prices by at least $1 per month, citing continued investments in original programming and live content.

The ad-supported plan now costs $8.99, up from $7.99, while the standard plan is priced at $19.99 and the premium tier rises to $26.99.

Fees for adding extra members have also increased, with ad-supported accounts costing $6.99 per additional user and ad-free accounts priced at $9.99.

Breakup Fee Tied To Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

After declining to raise its $82.7 billion offer, Netflix stepped aside, paving the way for Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) to emerge as the likely winner.

As part of the outcome, Paramount paid Netflix a $2.8 billion breakup fee on Feb. 27.

Streaming Industry Sees Broader Price Increases

Price Action: Netflix closed at $93.32 on Thursday, up 1.13% and rose further to $94 in after-hours trading, gaining an additional 0.73%, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Netflix is trending lower over the medium and long term, while showing an upward trend in the short term, with its Growth score ranking in the 94th percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Bryan J. Scrafford on Shutterstock.com

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved