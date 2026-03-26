Denmark Datacenter

Microsoft launched its Denmark East datacenter region, with sites in Høje Taastrup, Køge, and Roskilde, to deliver secure, locally hosted cloud services.

The company said the region will enable Danish customers to keep their data within the EU under strict protections, while improving resilience and access to platforms such as Azure and Microsoft 365.

Microsoft and its partners are expected to invest about $4.5 billion in Denmark over the next 4 years, supporting local businesses and the broader IT ecosystem.

Frontier Transformation

Microsoft is scaling its AI ambitions globally, introducing its "Frontier Transformation" framework at the AI Tour in Seoul to help organizations generate measurable outcomes from AI adoption.

The company also enhanced Microsoft 365 Copilot with more advanced agent capabilities and highlighted strong adoption, with usage across more than 90% of Fortune 500 companies.

Microsoft plans to launch Microsoft 365 E7, a new enterprise suite that combines AI agents with security tools on a unified platform.

Technical Analysis

Microsoft is trading 6.6% below its 20-day SMA and 18.1% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend pointed down. Shares are down 5.09% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

RSI is at 27.63, putting the stock in oversold territory and signaling that selling pressure has been intense in the near term. Meanwhile, MACD is at -10.0154 and remains below its signal line at -8.1877, a bearish configuration that suggests downside momentum hasn't fully reset yet.

The combination of oversold RSI (below 30) and bearish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $413.00

: $413.00 Key Support: $355.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 29, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $4.07 (Up from $3.46 YoY)

: $4.07 (Up from $3.46 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $81.38 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion YoY)

: $81.38 Billion (Up from $70.07 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 23.2x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $595.79. Recent analyst moves include:

UBS : Buy (Lowers Target to $510.00) (March 25)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $510.00) (March 25) B of A Securities : Buy (Target $500.00) (March 24)

: Buy (Target $500.00) (March 24) Stifel: Downgraded to Hold (Lowers Target to $392.00) (February 5)

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because MSFT carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

MSFT Price Action: Microsoft shares were down 1.04% at $367.18 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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