Elizabeth Warren Slams Big Tech–Heavy AI Council As Lisa Su, Michael Dell, Others Thank Trump: 'Only Money Gets A Seat At The Table'

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump's newly appointed AI advisory council drew reactions, with top tech executives expressing gratitude while critics warned of growing corporate influence in policymaking.

Big Tech Leaders Welcome Trump's AI Council Appointments

Several high-profile executives tapped for the President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, or PCAST, welcomed their appointments.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) CEO Lisa Su said she was "honored to be nominated" and looked forward to advancing U.S. technology leadership alongside fellow members.

The council will be co-chaired by David Sacks and Michael Kratsios, who also took to X to share their gratitude.

Elizabeth Warren Criticizes Big Tech Influence

Not everyone is applauding the move.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) criticized the composition of the council, arguing it departs from tradition.

"Only money gets a seat at the table," Warren said, noting that such advisory bodies have historically included leading scientists and academics rather than corporate executives.

Meta, Google and Nvidia each donated $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund.

Ellison's Oracle is part of the group that assumed control of TikTok's U.S. operations under a deal approved by Trump through an executive order.

Andreessen has also contributed to political action committees aligned with Trump.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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