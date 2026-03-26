Ross Gerber Thinks People Have 'Already Forgotten' Elon Musk's Tesla Is An Automaker—Here's Why

Investor Ross Gerber, the co-founder of investment firm Gerber Kawasaki, has weighed in on Tesla Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:TSLA) pivot away from automobiles and into robotics and AI.

Robotics Push

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, user Keith Fitz-Gerald quoted a video by Tesla, which showcased the Optimus humanoid robot’s development behind the scenes. “$TSLA Optimus is going to be so successful that people are going to forget Tesla made cars,” he said in the post.

Ross Gerber Responds

Outlining the robotics push, Gerber responded to Fitz-Gerald’s post on X, sharing his take on the claim. “People have already forgotten that Tesla makes cars…” Gerber said.

His response comes as Tesla has heavily invested in developing AI and robotics, with the Terafab AI chip project, a joint venture between Tesla and SpaceX, being touted by Musk as an endeavor that would help boost his enterprise’s AI capabilities.

SpaceX-Tesla Merger?

Meanwhile, experts like the managing director of Wedbush Securities, Dan Ives, suggest that the Terafab AI chip project is a signal that a Tesla-SpaceX merger was likely on the horizon. Ives also shared that the project had the potential to “scale to 1 million wafer starts per month.”

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA gained 0.76% to $385.95 at market close on Wednesday, but declined 0.16% to $385.35 during the after-hours session.

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