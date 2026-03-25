Jack Dorsey Once Revealed He Sounded 'Gibberish' As A Child — The Twitter Founder Did This After Realizing He Couldn't 'Function' Like That

Jack Dorsey once revealed that early struggles with speech and shyness pushed him to deliberately pursue—and try to master—the art of conversation.

From Speech Impediment To Self-Awareness

Speaking on The Rich Roll Podcast in 2019, Dorsey shared that as a child, he had a speech impediment so severe that it sounded "like gibberish" when he spoke.

The experience made him deeply self-conscious and withdrawn.

"I really hold back because of that awareness," he said, adding that it left him feeling uncomfortable in conversations even years later.

He described himself as an introvert who draws energy from solitude, which further limited his interactions growing up.

Leaning Into Discomfort To Grow

Rather than avoiding the problem, Dorsey said he made a conscious decision early on to confront it. He joined speech and debate clubs despite being freaked out by the idea.

"I realized it in fifth or sixth grade … I just said like I can’t function like this," he recalled telling himself at the time. That mindset—placing himself in uncomfortable situations and learning quickly—became a defining trait in his personal and professional life.

Despite leading platforms built around communication, Dorsey admitted he still has a long way to go.

"I know I want to master it," he said, underscoring that improving conversation remains an ongoing pursuit.

Jack Dorsey's Net Worth And His Tech Empire

Dorsey currently has a real-time net worth of $5.7 billion, ranking No. 703 globally, according to Forbes.

He currently serves as chairman and head of Block, the payments firm previously known as Square. He co-founded the company with Jim McKelvey in 2009, took it public in 2015 and later rebranded it as Block in 2021.

Dorsey also played a pivotal role at Twitter, which he co-founded in 2006 alongside Evan Williams, Biz Stone and Noah Glass.

He first served as CEO until 2008, returned to the role in 2015 and led the company until 2021 before stepping down from its board in 2022.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Jack Dorsey Photo by Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock