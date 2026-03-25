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Microchip on blue circuit board with glowing lines
March 25, 2026 10:44 AM 3 min read

Chip Shortage 2026: Why CPUs From Intel And AMD Are Getting Harder To Find

The semiconductor sector is facing renewed pressure as supply shortages intensify and external risks weigh on sentiment.

CPU Shortage Adds To Existing Supply Strain

A renewed global chip shortage is now affecting processors, adding to earlier constraints in memory supply and increasing costs across the tech industry, the Business Standard reported on Wednesday, citing Nikkei Asia.

AI Demand And Rising Costs Tighten Supply Further

The supply crunch is also driving a shift toward alternative chip designs. Manufacturers are increasingly exploring Arm-based processors as a more power-efficient option, with companies like HP, Dell, and Asus investing more in these designs amid the limited availability of traditional CPUs.

Geopolitical Risks And Stocks Under Pressure

Semiconductor stocks fell last week amid geopolitical tensions and supply risks.

The ongoing Middle East conflict has raised concerns about potential disruptions to helium supply, a key material used in chipmaking, further tightening already tight supply chains.

At the same time, Micron declined despite strong results as investors focused on its heavy spending plans and delayed capacity expansion, reinforcing worries that supply constraints will persist.

Broader chip stocks also dropped in tandem, reflecting sector-wide pressure as rising AI demand continues to strain supply across the semiconductor ecosystem.

Price Action: Intel shares were up 4.77% at $46.16 and Advanced Micro Devices shares were up 4.09% at $213.77 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock

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