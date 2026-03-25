Everyone's going to call it the biggest initial public offering ever. They'll talk about rockets, Mars and Elon Musk. But they'll be looking at the wrong business. That’s because the SpaceX IPO isn't really about launch vehicles.

It's about Starlink—a satellite internet network that has quietly become one of the fastest-growing telecom businesses in the world.

And it's growing like a startup.

Starlink Growth Engine

That's what makes this IPO interesting.

Valuation Debate Shift

At a headline valuation of about $1.75 trillion, the instinct is to compare SpaceX to aerospace peers. But that framework breaks down quickly. Rockets are capital-intensive and cyclical.

Starlink is recurring, subscription-driven, and scaling fast.

The better comparison might be early Amazon.com, Inc‘s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS—a high-growth infrastructure layer that looked expensive until it wasn't.

Which raises the real question: is the market about to price SpaceX like a space company—or like a hypergrowth telecom platform?

Because if it's the latter, the valuation math looks very different.

And the biggest IPO in history may end up being something else entirely—a telecom story hiding behind a rocket narrative.

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