Amazon Gets In Tesla's Turf, Acquires Fauna Robotics To Put 'Sprout' Humanoid In Your Living Room

Amazon Expands Into Humanoid Robotics

Amazon.com has acquired New York-based Fauna Robotics, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter, without disclosing financial terms.

The company is bringing Fauna's roughly 50 employees into its organization and integrating the startup into its Personal Robotics Group. Fauna developed a 42-inch humanoid robot, Sprout, which can walk, interact with people, grip objects, and perform simple tasks.

The robot is already being deployed with research partners for use cases such as household and office chores.

Strategy Shift Toward Consumer Applications

Amazon plans to continue developing and deploying Sprout while evaluating how to commercialize the technology, with a focus on consumer use rather than warehouse operations.

Fauna, which has raised at least $30 million from investors including Kleiner Perkins, Quiet Capital, and Lux Capital, will operate as "Fauna, an Amazon company," with its co-founders joining Amazon and the team moving to an Amazon facility in New York.

Amazon reported $123.03 billion in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2025, supporting its continued investment in new technologies.

Amazon's Technical Analysis

Amazon is trading 0.4% below its 20-day SMA and 7.2% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend tilted lower even as it tries to base. Shares are up 0.74% over the past 12 months and are currently positioned closer to their 52-week lows than highs.

The RSI is at 43.07, in neutral territory but leaning soft, suggesting buyers haven't fully regained control. The MACD is at -2.2404, while the signal line is at -2.4003, a bullish configuration that suggests downside momentum is easing, even though the indicator remains below zero.

RSI in the 30–50 range with bullish MACD indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $220.50

: $220.50 Key Support: $202.50

Top ETF Exposure To Amazon Stock

Significance: Because AMZN carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AMZN Stock Price Activity: Amazon.com shares were up 1.83% at $211.03 during premarket trading on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo via Amazon