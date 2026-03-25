'Most People Don't Enjoy Their Jobs:' Perplexity CEO Says AI Layoffs Are Chance To Launch AI-Powered Ventures

Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas says workers should view AI-driven layoffs as a chance to leave unfulfilling jobs and start new, AI-powered ventures.

AI Layoffs Create Entrepreneurial Opportunities

On Monday, speaking on the All-In podcast during Nvidia's GTC event last week, Srinivas acknowledged that AI could displace jobs but suggested the change offers unexpected benefits.

"The reality is most people don't enjoy their jobs," he said.

He added, "There's suddenly a new possibility, a new opportunity, to go use these tools, learn them, and start your own mini business."

Srinivas contrasted his outlook with warnings from other tech leaders.

ServiceNow CEO Bill McDermott, for example, has predicted unemployment could exceed 30% in the coming years due to AI.

But Srinivas encouraged workers to see disruption as a chance to explore new career paths rather than fear it.

"Even if there is temporary job displacement to deal with, that sort of glorious future is what we should look forward to," he added.

AI Layoffs, Job Impact And CEO Insights

Earlier this month, Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban weighed in on the AI revolution, comparing today's workforce challenges with those faced during the rise of personal computers in the 1980s.

He noted that PCs had been costly and hard to access, while today's workers could use online AI tools to learn new skills and stay competitive.

Cuban also warned that large companies might reduce jobs, urging employees to adopt technology quickly to remain ahead.

In January, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said AI allowed companies to achieve more with smaller teams, prompting OpenAI to slow its hiring pace while continuing to add workers.

He emphasized that the company was not freezing hiring but aimed to expand cautiously to avoid layoffs if AI reduced staffing needs.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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