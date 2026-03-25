Dan Ives Says Tesla's Terafab Project Is Hinting Towards Merger With SpaceX—Predicts Nearly 55% TSLA Upside

Terafab Would Pave The Way For SpaceX-Tesla Merger

Ives also said that while the cost of the Terafab project was projected to be around $25 billion, “the initial production target is expected to reach 100k wafer starts per month,” with potential to “scale to 1 million wafer starts per month,” as demand for AI compute within Musk’s enterprises exceeds supply.

In the note, the investor also acknowledged that, while the timeline for the project wasn’t set in stone, the project was crucial for Musk’s AI efforts. Ives then said that the Terafab was “the first step to ultimately what will be Tesla and SpaceX combining forces in a merger likely in 2027.”

The investor, towards the end of the note, maintained an “OUTPERFORM rating” for Tesla, as well as a price target of $600. Tesla is currently valued at close to $383. A $600 price target would demonstrate a nearly 55% upside for the stock.

Gary Black Cautions Against Merger

He had earlier also shared that even if SpaceX were to buy Tesla following the public listing of its shares, it would result in short-term gains for Tesla investors, but ultimately, investors of the company who believed in its EV vision would sell their stake.

SpaceX’s IPO

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA gained 0.57% to $383.03 at market close on Tuesday, further surging 2.34% to $389.76 during pre-market.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock