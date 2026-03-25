Gary Black Cites Netflix-Warner Bros Deal To Caution Against SpaceX-Tesla Merger: 'Who Will Purchase The $50B…'

Shareholders Hate Firms Issuing Equity For Acquisitions

On Tuesday, the investor took to the social media platform X to reiterate his stance against a Tesla-SpaceX merger. Even if SpaceX were to go public and leverage that equity to explore a merger with/acquisition of Tesla, it would be detrimental to the investors of the commercial space flight company.

The investor said that buyers of SpaceX stock wouldn’t “willingly invest capital in a firm” that would issue equity to buy another company, sharing that believers of the merger were “fooling themselves.” He then said that investors weren’t keen on equity-backed mergers.

Dilution Concerns

“I know very few institutional holders who will invest in a SpaceX IPO if they expect SpaceX to then turn around and dilute them by buying TSLA,” he said, reaffirming stock dilution concerns he shared earlier.

Black added that pre-IPO SpaceX investors would approve any mergers, but asked: “Who will purchase the $50B of rumored SpaceX IPO shares if post-IPO SpaceX makes a giant dilutive acquisition of $TSLA?” He then said that the mathematics of such a deal didn’t make sense.

Gary Black Shares ‘Likely’ Scenario

Adding another post to the thread, the investor shared that SpaceX would ‘likely’ initiate its $50 billion IPO with a $1.5 trillion market cap, adding that Tesla investors wanting to buy SpaceX would likely do so by selling “some of their TSLA shares to fund their SpaceX investment.”

He also shared that SpaceX’s management would mention in S-1 filings that the company has no “current plans for SpaceX to buy $TSLA once the IPO is completed,” which would help avoid litigation by investors.

Gary Black’s Earlier Criticism

SpaceX IPO Reports

According to Benzinga Edge Rankings, Tesla scores well on the Momentum metric and also offers a favorable price trend in the Long term.

Price Action: TSLA gained 0.57% to $383.03 at market close on Tuesday, further surging 0.97% to $386.71 during overnight trading.

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