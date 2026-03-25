Elon Musk Says 'Neuralink Is Restoring Speech' As Brain Chip Converts Silent Brain Signals Into Audible Words

On Tuesday, Elon Musk said Neuralink is "restoring speech" after the company demonstrated a brain implant that converts thoughts into audible words for a patient with ALS.

How Neuralink's Brain Chip Converts Thoughts Into Speech

Neuralink unveiled new progress in its brain-computer interface technology, showing how its N1 implant can translate brain signals into spoken language.

The demonstration featured Kenneth Shock, who has ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that gradually strips away the ability to move and speak.

In a video shared on social media, Shock communicated without moving his mouth.

Instead, the implant captured neural activity associated with speech and converted it into text, which was then voiced through a computer program.

"There are certain areas of the brain that become activated and generate signals that are routed to the muscles of the mouth, tongue and voice box," the company said in a blog post, explaining how it interprets speech-related signals.

Training The AI To Decode Speech Intent

The system relies on machine learning to map brain signals to phonemes — the smallest units of sound.

Engineers first trained the model by asking Shock to speak sentences aloud, then silently mouth them and eventually only imagine speaking.

"We will guide him for some sentences … [and] use that data to map neural intent to actual words," said Neuralink engineer Skyler Granatir.

By the final stage, the system could detect intended speech without any physical movement, assembling phonemes into full sentences.

"I'm talking to you with my mind," Shock said through the device.

What This Means For ALS And Beyond

The test is part of Neuralink's ongoing Voice clinical trial and remains experimental.

There are still delays in processing and accuracy challenges, but the company aims to improve speed and precision.

"We want to build a system that goes directly from the brain to voice in real time," Granatir said.

Musk, sharing the video on X, wrote: "Neuralink is restoring speech to those who have lost the ability to speak."

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo Courtesy: Frederic Legrand – COMEO on Shutterstock.com