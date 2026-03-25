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SpaceX logo on a building
March 25, 2026 12:28 AM 2 min read

Elon Musk's SpaceX Could File For Its IPO As Soon As This Week, Aiming To Raise $75 Billion: Report

20% Shares For Retail Investors

Citing an anonymous source familiar with the matter, The Information reported on Tuesday that the company could file for its IPO this week or next.

The report also mentioned that SpaceX could allocate more than 20% of shares to retail investors during the IPO, which could turn out to be the biggest IPO in history, considering the $75 billion being raised.

SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to Benzinga‘s request for comment.

SpaceX IPO: What We Know

SpaceX was also reportedly considering a dual-class share structure for the IPO, which could give company insiders, including Musk, outsized voting power over corporate decisions.

Tesla Merger, S&P 500 Rule Change

On the other hand, the S&P 500, which lists some of the largest companies in the world, was reportedly mulling rule changes for entry into the index, with SpaceX potentially benefiting from such a move.

When asked for comment, a spokesperson for the S&P 500 told Benzinga that “material changes to the index or its methodology” would involve a public consultation process.

Check out more of Benzinga's Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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