Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Drops A Bombshell— 'I Think We've Achieved AGI'

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang said he believes Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) has already been achieved on an episode of the Lex Fridman podcast, released on Monday

Fridman proposed defining AGI as an AI capable of building and running a billion-dollar tech company, asking whether that milestone could arrive within 5–20 years. Huang was direct: “I think it’s now. I think we’ve achieved AGI.”

Huang’s threshold doesn’t require permanence. In his view, an AI that builds a viral app, earns a billion dollars, and subsequently shuts down still qualifies — drawing a comparison to dot-com era companies that were short-lived but undeniably real.

“I couldn’t have predicted any of those companies at the time either,” he said, when asked what that breakthrough might look like.

Huang’s Previous Outlook

The top boss of the chip designer said AGI could eventually design chips like those made by Nvidia, noting that even today's H100 chips rely heavily on AI. However, he added that AI has not yet surpassed complex human intelligence.

Debate Over AGI Timeline

Ex-Tesla AI Chief Andrej Karpathy, however, believes AGI is still a decade away, stating that the industry is making too big a jump and is trying to pretend like this is amazing, and it’s not. “The models are amazing. They still need a lot of work,” he said.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by a Benzinga editor.

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