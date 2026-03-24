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kevin o’leary
March 24, 2026 3:35 AM 2 min read

Kevin O'Leary Slams 'Government-Subsidized' Intel Chips After Robot Malfunction: 'We Should Have Never Funded...'

Robot Malfunction Sparks Criticism

On Sunday, O'Leary posted on X, referencing a viral video showing a robot malfunction near a tray of fries.

"This is not funny, and I’ll tell you why," he wrote.

He added, "This is what happens when you use government-subsidized Intel chips. You don’t wanna put them inside a robot. We should have never funded that company. It should have died."

O'Leary went on to suggest safety measures for robots, saying, "Maybe the idea of a kill switch is not a bad idea. Like, just pull one of its eyes out, it stops right there. That’s the way it should be."

He also highlighted the specific flaw in the chips, noting, "That’s what happens when they get near fries," implying that the robot's electrical or sensor system failed under unexpected conditions.

Humanoid Robots Drive AI Innovation

He added that the company would be "probably the first to make it in humanoid/atom-shaping form."

Musk questioned on X whether the robot was acting autonomously or remotely controlled.

CEO Lei Jun predicted more robots would be used across production facilities in the next five years.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

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