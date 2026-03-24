Elon Musk Should Borrow A Page From Steve Jobs And Create A Brand Identity For His EV Giant, Says Gary Black: 'Who Does Tesla Stand For…'

Gary Black Questions Tesla's Brand Identity Despite Strong Products

"I've long argued that $AAPL became the most valuable company in the world because it made the best products and had the best marketing," Black wrote on X. "$TSLA has the best products but has no marketing."

He added that Tesla must answer two fundamental questions for consumers: "Who is Tesla?" and "What does Tesla stand for?"

Lessons From Apple's ‘Think Different' Era Under Steve Jobs

Black shared a post that pointed to Apple's late-1990s turnaround under Jobs as a blueprint. When Jobs returned in 1997, Apple was struggling with heavy losses and a confusing product lineup.

Jobs simplified the company's offerings and refocused its messaging around a core belief: that passionate individuals can change the world.

This philosophy led to the iconic "Think Different" campaign, which celebrated cultural icons and highlighted identity over product specifications.

"Here's to the crazy ones," the campaign famously declared, positioning Apple as a brand for innovators and rebels.

Price Action: On Monday, Tesla closed at $380.85, up 3.50% and edged higher in after-hours trading to $381.99, gaining an additional 0.30%, according to Benzinga Pro.

Tesla currently has a consensus price target of $387.79, based on estimates from 33 analysts. The three latest analyst updates carry an average price target of $200.19, implying a potential downside of 47.59% for Tesla based on current levels.

Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings suggest that Tesla Inc. stock is lagging in the short and medium term, but maintains strong long-term potential, supported by a Quality score in the 71st percentile.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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