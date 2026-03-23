In a bid to streamline his executive duties, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) , is reportedly in the process of developing a personal artificial intelligence (AI) agent.

The AI agent, currently under development, aims to fast-track Zuckerberg’s access to information, bypassing the usual personnel layers, reported the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

An additional AI tool, dubbed “Second Brain”, is also gaining popularity within the company. Created by a Meta employee, it can index and query documents for projects and is described as an “AI chief of staff”.

Meta did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comments.

Big Bet On AI-Driven Future

During the January earnings call, Zuckerberg said Meta is investing in AI-powered tools to boost productivity, empower individual contributors, and streamline team structures, aiming to get more done more efficiently.

AI is also influencing performance reviews and fueling a surge in internally built tools and use cases. Zuckerberg's push to develop an in-house AI agent underscores the company's broader strategy to accelerate workflows, streamline its structure, and redefine roles to keep pace with AI-native rivals.

AI Push Risks Jobs, Data Slip

However, this shift towards AI may come with significant workforce reductions. Reports suggested that Meta is considering reducing its workforce by at least one-fifth to fund large-scale AI investments and tighten operating costs.

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