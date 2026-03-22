Weekend Round-Up: Palantir's Pentagon Win, Nvidia's Trillion-Dollar Vision, Super Micro's DOJ Woes And Musk's Legal Setback

This week was a rollercoaster ride in the tech world, with major companies making headlines for a variety of reasons. From Palantir Technologies scoring a significant win with the Pentagon to NVIDIA eyeing a trillion-dollar opportunity, the tech sector was highly active.

Meanwhile, Super Micro Computer faced a setback due to DOJ charges, Micron Technology surpassed Q2 estimates, and Tesla’s Elon Musk found himself on the wrong side of a jury verdict.

Palantir’s Pentagon Triumph

Palantir Technologies has reportedly scored a significant victory as the Pentagon is said to have adopted the Maven AI across all military branches. Maven, a command-and-control platform, uses AI to analyze data from various sources and flag potential threats. This move is expected to provide stable, long-term funding for Palantir, which had previously secured a U.S. Army contract worth up to $10 billion.

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Nvidia’s Trillion-Dollar Vision

NVIDIA’s CEO, Jensen Huang, has projected a $1 trillion revenue opportunity for the company through 2027. This ambitious vision comes on the back of bullish comments on data centers and AI chips, with the company previously guiding for visibility of $500 billion for its AI chips.

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Super Micro’s DOJ Charges

Super Micro Computer’s stock took a hit following an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice. Three individuals, including the company’s co-founder, were charged in an alleged scheme to unlawfully export artificial intelligence technology to China, leading to an 11.85% after-hours plunge in the company’s stock.

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Micron’s Q2 Success

Micron Technology posted impressive second-quarter results, with revenue of $23.86 billion, significantly above analyst estimates. The semiconductor company also reported adjusted earnings of $12.20 per share for the quarter, far exceeding analyst estimates.

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Musk’s Legal Trouble

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, was found liable by a jury for misleading Twitter investors in a $44 billion deal. While damages have not yet been finalized, plaintiffs’ attorney Francis Bottini estimated losses could reach as high as $2.5 billion.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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