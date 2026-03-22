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People walking near the illuminated apple store at the trx exchang mall in Kuala Lumpur at dusk
March 22, 2026 7:02 AM 2 min read

Apple's Best-Ever Mac Launch, Google's Gemini On Mac, Amazon's 'Transformer' Project And More: This Week In Appleverse

As the weekend wraps up, let’s take a look at the top stories that made headlines in the tech and finance world. Here’s a quick roundup of the most significant events that occurred over the past few days.

Apple’s New Mac Sees Record Launch Week

Read the full article here.

Google Tests Gemini AI App For Mac

Read the full article here.

Amazon Reportedly Developing ‘Transformer’ Project

Read the full article here.

Apple Rakes In $900 Million From AI Apps In 2025

Apple made a significant profit from AI apps in 2025. Analysis firm AppMagic estimates that Apple earned nearly $900 million in App Store fees from generative AI apps, with the majority coming from OpenAI's ChatGPT. This substantial revenue stream has put Apple ahead of its rivals in the AI market.

Read the full article here.

Apple Stock Becomes A Casino Chip In New ETF

Read the full article here.

Photo Courtesy: jamesteohart via Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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