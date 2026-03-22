Apple's Best-Ever Mac Launch, Google's Gemini On Mac, Amazon's 'Transformer' Project And More: This Week In Appleverse

by Mohd Haider Benzinga Staff Writer Follow

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had a stellar launch week for its new MacBook Neo, with a significant number of first-time users. The new budget-friendly laptop is priced at $599, or $499 for students, and has garnered substantial interest from both new and existing customers. This could potentially boost Apple’s presence in the education market and contribute an additional 0.5% to its overall revenue, according to industry feedback.

Alphabet.Inc.‘s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google is working on a dedicated Gemini AI app for Mac, aiming to rival OpenAI and Anthropic. The company has initiated a private testing phase with select users to gather feedback and identify bugs. The app, once launched, will offer users the ability to generate images, videos, and music, analyze data, search the web, review past conversations, and work with uploaded documents.

After the failure of the Fire Phone, Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is reportedly working on a new smartphone project internally known as “Transformer.” The project, which focuses on artificial intelligence, aims to create a voice-driven “Star Trek” computer, aligning with founder Jeff Bezos’ vision. The AI capabilities could potentially eliminate the need for traditional app stores.

Apple Inc. is a staple in most investment portfolios, and now, the YieldMax AAPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE:APLY) offers a unique way to monetize Apple. This ETF uses synthetic leverage and options techniques to generate income, resulting in a remarkable distribution yield of over 70% and weekly payouts for its investors.