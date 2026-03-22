Apple's Best-Ever Mac Launch, Google's Gemini On Mac, Amazon's 'Transformer' Project And More: This Week In Appleverse

As the weekend wraps up, let’s take a look at the top stories that made headlines in the tech and finance world. Here’s a quick roundup of the most significant events that occurred over the past few days.
Apple’s New Mac Sees Record Launch Week
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Google Tests Gemini AI App For Mac
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Amazon Reportedly Developing ‘Transformer’ Project
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Apple Rakes In $900 Million From AI Apps In 2025
Apple made a significant profit from AI apps in 2025. Analysis firm AppMagic estimates that Apple earned nearly $900 million in App Store fees from generative AI apps, with the majority coming from OpenAI's ChatGPT. This substantial revenue stream has put Apple ahead of its rivals in the AI market.
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Apple Stock Becomes A Casino Chip In New ETF
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