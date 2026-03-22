OpenAI Plans To Nearly Double Workforce Amid AI Race With Anthropic, Google

OpenAI To Nearly Double Staff

The firm behind ChatGPT aims to expand its workforce to about 8,000 employees by the end of 2026, nearly doubling its current staff of 4,500, according to a Fortune report.

The report, citing FT, noted new hires will mainly focus on product development, engineering, research and sales.

The Sam Altman-led firm has recently unveiled several AI models capable of handling increasingly complex tasks, from analyzing company earnings reports to writing code and generating realistic images and videos.

Startups, Funding, Partnerships Fuel OpenAI's Push

The firm has been proactively strengthening its AI capabilities by taking over emerging startups such as Astral, Promptfoo, Software Applications Inc. and Neptune.

Additionally, OpenAI is in advanced discussions to form a joint venture with private equity firms, including TPG Inc., Brookfield Asset Management and Bain Capital, to drive the adoption of its AI software.

OpenAI’s expansion comes at a crucial time as it faces increasing competition in the AI industry. Earlier in March, the company announced plans to merge its ChatGPT, Codex coding platform and the Atlas browser into a single desktop “superapp” after Anthropic‘s success, indicating a shift in strategy.

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