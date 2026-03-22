Box CEO Flags Soaring AI Costs As Usage Expands Beyond Engineers

Tech companies are facing a new budgeting challenge as the costs of running artificial intelligence tools skyrocket, affecting not only engineering teams but also legal, sales, and other knowledge workers.

AI Token Costs Surge In Tech And Knowledge Work

On Friday, Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) CEO Aaron Levie said on X that companies will need to account for the growing expense of AI tokens, the units used to measure and price AI consumption.

"This will of course start in engineering, where we already know developers can run multiple agents in parallel, or have projects going over night," Levie wrote.

He added, "But this eventually hit the rest of knowledge work as well."

Levie cited legal and sales teams as examples of areas that could become major token users.

Tokens are not flat-fee charges, and costs rise for advanced models or complex queries.

Levie added, "For any worker who is able to wield AI agents effectively in an organization, their compute budgets are just going to monotonically go up over time."

AI Job Impact And Workforce Readiness

Earlier, Investor Vinod Khosla predicted AI would eliminate most jobs by 2030 while boosting economic abundance through automation and lower costs, suggesting traditional work may become largely unnecessary by 2040.

Billionaire Mark Cuban compared today's AI challenges to the rise of personal computers, warning employees must quickly adopt AI to stay competitive and survive job cuts.

Accenture CEO Julie Sweet made AI proficiency mandatory for promotions, giving employees three years to adapt, while highlighting limited adoption across other companies and strengthening partnerships like Google Cloud to address AI-driven risks.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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