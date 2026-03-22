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March 22, 2026 4:04 AM 2 min read

Andrej Karpathy Says AI Agents Are Rewriting How Software Gets Built, Adds He Hasn't Typed 'A Line Of Code Probably Since December,'

Andrej Karpathy says the rapid rise of AI agents has dramatically reshaped how software is built, leaving even top experts scrambling to understand what comes next.

AI Coding Shift Accelerates

On Friday, Karpathy, former Tesla AI chief and ex-OpenAI researcher, said he has barely written code in recent months as artificial intelligence agents increasingly perform programming tasks.

Speaking on the No Priors podcast, Karpathy described how his workflow has shifted dramatically, with AI systems now generating most of his code.

"I don't think I've typed like a line of code probably since December, basically, which is an extremely large change," he said.

According to Karpathy, the balance has flipped from personally writing most software to delegating the majority of tasks to AI agents capable of executing detailed instructions.

He described feeling in a "state of psychosis" as he tries to understand the full scope of what the technology can achieve.

Karpathy also revealed he built an AI-powered assistant he calls "Dobby," which connects multiple smart-home systems into one interface.

Using natural language commands through apps such as WhatsApp, the agent can manage lighting, climate control, security monitoring and other household functions.

"So Dobby is in charge of the house," he said, noting the system can even detect deliveries via security cameras and automatically send alerts.

AI Coding Boom Accelerates

Uber's internal AI agent generated about 1,800 code changes per week, raising AI-driven changes from under 1% to 8%.

Emergent CEO Mukund Jha said the "vibe coding" sector remained in its early stage despite fast growth, comparing it to "bitcoin at $1."

Emergent hit $100 million in ARR within eight months and predicted a major inflection point as AI software becomes more reliable.

Peter Steinberger said his work on Clawdbot, now OpenClaw, became so consuming he had to step back for mental health.

The agent integrates with apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, automating coding workflows and virtual tasks, though Steinberger warned such AI work can become addictive without a clear vision.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

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