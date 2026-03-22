Mark Cuban Says It's 'Gonna Get Crazy' As AI Transforms Business, Calls For Vendor Trust System

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban on Saturday shared his thoughts on the future of business and the growing role of AI agents in a series of X posts.

Cuban Warns AI Could Shake Up US Market

Cuban suggested that AI could dramatically reshape the marketplace, proposing a "trust system" in which vendors would need to post a bond before selling products in the U.S.

He also warned that AI agents might identify top-selling products on platforms like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and influence market trends.

Cuban predicted that the next wave of business success will favor those who effectively use AI to manage their digital workflows, such as .MD files, over those who handle such tasks manually.

“In the future there will be two types of people that do business with agents. Those who use agents to manage their own .MD files and those who do them themselves.”

Trust Becomes the New Currency

The entrepreneur emphasized that trust will become a critical form of currency in the future, while the overwhelming number of choices could create new challenges for consumers.

"Sh*t gonna get crazy," he wrote, urging consideration of ways to give international companies access while protecting domestic businesses.

Industry Moves to Stay Ahead of AI Disruption

Cuban's comments arrive as AI continues to expand across industries.

Companies such as Amazon are investing in AI and robotics to improve efficiency, while startups like San Francisco-based Vanta develop tools to safeguard against emerging cyber threats.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. has highlighted AI agents' potential in finance, promoting his firm World Liberty Financial as a way to overcome current limitations in AI technology.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock/Joe Seer

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.