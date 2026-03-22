Mark Cuban Says AI Revolution Is Easier For White Collar Workers Than PC Revolution, Predicts Job Cuts At Big Companies

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban took to X to weigh in on the ongoing AI revolution and its potential effects on the workforce.

AI Mirrors PC Revolution

In his post, Cuban drew comparisons between the challenges white-collar workers faced during the rise of personal computers in the 1980s and the hurdles employees encounter today with AI.

He stated that personal computers were expensive and not easily accessible, making it difficult for many workers to adapt.

By contrast, he said, today's workers can access AI learning tools online, giving them a much better chance to acquire new skills and remain competitive.

Cuban also cautioned that large companies are likely to reduce jobs, underscoring the importance of embracing new technologies to stay ahead. He suggested that learning AI today may feel as intimidating as learning to use a personal computer decades ago.

“When you run with the elephants there are the quick and the dead. Adopt tech quickly, you can out maneuver big companies.”

Cuban’s post was in response to an article from the 1990s that discussed the impact of personal computers on the wage growth of college graduates compared to high school workers. Despite economic challenges at the time, the “digital revolution” ultimately brought widespread change, he noted.

Tech Layoffs Spotlight Reskilling Need

Cuban's comments come amid growing concern over AI's impact on employment.

The tech industry is also undergoing rapid transformation. Dario Amodei, CEO of AI firm Anthropic, has predicted that AI models could replace software engineers within the next six to 12 months.

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Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.