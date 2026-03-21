Steve Ballmer Once Recalled Charlie Munger Telling Him: 'I Know, You're Not That Smart' — Here's What The Ex-Microsoft CEO Replied

Steve Ballmer once shared how Charlie Munger bluntly questioned his decision to hold Microsoft stock.

Munger's Blunt Question Put Ballmer On The Spot

Speaking on the Acquired podcast in 2025, Ballmer recalled a candid exchange during a country club Q&A session in Los Angeles, where Munger didn't hold back.

"Steve, you know, I'm wondering why you held on to your Microsoft stock when your partners over there didn't," Munger said. "I know you're not that smart."

The remark, characteristic of Munger's famously direct style, drew laughs — but also underscored a serious investing principle.

‘I'm Loyal,' Ballmer Fired Back

Ballmer said his response was simple: "No, Charlie, but I'm loyal."

Unlike some early Microsoft insiders, including Bill Gates, who diversified portions of their holdings over time, Ballmer chose to hold on to most of his stake in the company he joined in 1980 as employee No. 30.

For Ballmer, the decision wasn't purely financial.

"It's sort of a from-the-heart kind of thing," he said, adding that even in a worst-case scenario, "me and my family, we can live … I'm OK either way it goes."

Charlie Munger Slams Diversification Strategy

Munger, the longtime business partner of Warren Buffett, once told shareholders that his family's entire portfolio was concentrated in just three major investments.

"Diversification is a rule for those who don't know anything," he said, adding that Buffett refers to them as "know-nothing investors."

A Risk That Turned Into A $125 Billion Fortune

Today, Ballmer is worth more than $125 billion, according to Forbes, with much of his wealth tied to Microsoft, which has grown into one of the world's most valuable companies.

Ballmer, who held about 4% of Microsoft at the time of his retirement, has retained the majority of his stake and has said he remains the company's largest individual shareholder.

Microsoft currently has a market cap of $2.89 trillion.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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