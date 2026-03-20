Palantir Scores Big As Pentagon Reportedly Adopts Maven AI Across All Military Branches

Feinberg Orders Maven Embedded Across All Military Branches

Maven is a command-and-control platform that rapidly analyzes data from satellites, drones, radars, sensors, and intelligence reports, using AI to automatically flag potential threats and targets such as enemy vehicles, buildings, and weapons stockpiles.

Palantir and the Pentagon did not immediately respond to Benzinga‘s requests for comment.

A Windfall for Palantir’s Government Business

Designating Maven as a program of record streamlines its adoption across all arms of the military and secures stable, long-term funding — a significant win for Palantir, which already landed a U.S. Army contract worth up to $10 billion last summer.

The company’s stock has roughly doubled over the past year, pushing its market cap to nearly $360 billion.

Price Action: Shares of Palantir closed down over 3% at $150.68 on Friday. The stock was slightly up in trading after the bell, having lost about 10% so far this year, according to Benzinga Pro.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Palantir shares are showing an upward trend in the short and long-term, although the company’s Growth score ranks in the 98th percentile.

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