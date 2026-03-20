And that shift is starting to redraw the AI stack.

At the center of it is Nvidia. But just as important may be what sits atop it.

Nvidia Builds The Brain

Nvidia's role in AI is already well understood—but in physical AI, it expands.

The company isn't just selling GPUs. It's building the infrastructure that allows machines to perceive, simulate, and act in the real world. Its platforms—spanning compute, simulation, and robotics frameworks—are effectively becoming the foundation layer for training and deploying physical systems.

That matters because physical AI isn't just about intelligence. It's about interaction with reality—which requires massive compute, real-time processing, and simulation at scale.

If that ecosystem scales, Nvidia isn't just participating in the market. It's enabling it.

Palantir Wants To Turn Intelligence Into Action

That's where Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR) comes in.

If Nvidia powers the intelligence, Palantir is positioning around what happens next—decision-making in the real world.

Its platforms are designed to integrate AI outputs with operational systems: supply chains, defense environments, and manufacturing lines. Not just generating insights, but turning them into actions—automated or assisted.

That layer becomes increasingly important as AI moves beyond screens. Robots don't just need models. They need context, coordination, and rules around what to do next.

Palantir's bet is that this "control layer" becomes essential.

A Stack, Not A Winner-Takes-All Market

What's emerging isn't a single winner—but a stack.

Nvidia at the bottom, providing compute and simulation. Then the robotics and vehicle companies building the machines. And then, software layers like Palantir are attempting to orchestrate how those systems operate in the real world.

That also means no single company owns physical AI—at least not yet.

But the positioning is becoming clearer.

Nvidia is building the brain. Palantir aims to help determine what that brain does.

And in a market measured in trillions, owning a piece of the entire Physical AI stack, is what could matter.

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