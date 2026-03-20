Vietnam Backs AMD R&D Hub, Targets 9,000 Trained Tech Workers by 2030

Vietnam Expansion And R&D Push

AMD is working with Ho Chi Minh City to support plans for a potential R&D center as part of efforts to grow the local semiconductor industry and attract foreign investment.

This collaboration builds on broader partnerships with global chip players and positions AMD to deepen its presence in a key emerging market, Technode Global reported on Friday.

Under its agreement, AMD will help train thousands of skilled workers, support local talent development, and promote its technology in public sector projects.

The city also plans to collaborate with AMD on data center initiatives and involve it in smart city programs, strengthening the overall ecosystem.

Samsung Partnership Boosts AI Capabilities

AMD is also expanding its collaboration with Samsung on next-generation AI memory solutions, focusing on improving performance and power efficiency for AI workloads.

This effort supports AMD’s broader goal of scaling its AI platforms and handling increasingly complex data center demands.

Technical Analysis

AMD is trading 1.3% above its 20-day SMA but 8.1% below its 100-day SMA, keeping the intermediate trend in a repair phase even as the stock tries to stabilize. Shares are up 89.55% over the past 12 months, and the stock is positioned closer to its 52-week high than its low.

The RSI is at 51.38, which sits in neutral territory and suggests neither buyers nor sellers have clear control at the moment. Meanwhile, MACD is at -3.7313 versus a signal line of -4.9260, a bullish configuration that points to improving momentum off the recent lows.

The combination of neutral RSI (around 50) and bullish MACD suggests mixed momentum.

Key Resistance : $220.00

: $220.00 Key Support: $190.50

AMD Analyst Outlook

The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $284.63. Recent analyst moves include:

RBC Capital : Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16)

: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Mar. 16) Goldman Sachs : Neutral (Raises Target to $240.00) (Feb. 25)

: Neutral (Raises Target to $240.00) (Feb. 25) RBC Capital: Sector Perform (Maintains Target to $230.00) (Feb. 25)

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Advanced Micro Devices, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Advanced Micro Devices’ Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup, with strong Growth and Momentum but a weak Value profile. That mix can work well when risk appetite is healthy, but it also means the stock can be more sensitive to broad market drawdowns and multiple compressions.

Top ETF Exposure

Significance: Because AMD carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows will likely trigger automatic buying or selling of the stock.

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were down 1.50% at $202.18 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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