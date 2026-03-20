Google Brings Gemini To Mac In Early Test To Rival ChatGPT

Gemini App Signals Push Beyond Web AI

Google is accelerating development of a dedicated Gemini AI app for the Mac lineup to compete more directly with OpenAI and Anthropic.

The company has begun privately testing an early version with select users, gathering feedback and identifying bugs ahead of a wider release. The current version includes core features but does not yet offer the full functionality planned for launch, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

Google is pushing this effort as part of a broader race to expand access to AI chatbots, with rivals already offering Mac apps. The new app will let users generate images, videos, and music, analyze data, search the web, review past conversations, and work with uploaded documents.

New Features To Deepen User Integration

The company is also testing a feature called Desktop Intelligence, which allows Gemini to interact with other Mac apps and use on-screen context to deliver more personalized responses.

By moving beyond web access to a dedicated app, Google aims to make Gemini easier to use in everyday workflows and strengthen its position in the growing AI software market.

Technical Analysis

Alphabet is trading 0.6% below its 20-day SMA and 1.3% below its 100-day SMA, suggesting short-term hesitation, even as the longer-term trend remains constructive, with shares 17.8% above the 200-day SMA. Shares are up 88.65% over the past 12 months and are positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

RSI is at 47.74, in neutral territory, suggesting neither buyers nor sellers have clear control right now. The MACD is at -2.5417, versus a signal line of -3.5478, a bullish configuration that hints that downside pressure is easing, even though the stock is still consolidating.

RSI in the 30-50 range, with a bullish MACD, indicates momentum leaning bullish.

Key Resistance : $319.50

: $319.50 Key Support: $296.00

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the April 23, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.67 (Down from $2.81 YoY)

: $2.67 (Down from $2.81 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $100.74 Billion (Up from $90.23 Billion YoY)

: $100.74 Billion (Up from $90.23 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 28.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $376.94. Recent analyst moves include:

Needham : Buy (Maintains Target to $400.00) (March 13)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $400.00) (March 13) Wells Fargo : Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $387.00) (February 23)

: Upgraded to Overweight (Raises Target to $387.00) (February 23) Tigress Financial: Strong Buy (Raises Target to $415.00) (February 19)

Price Action

GOOG Price Action: Alphabet shares were down 0.59% at $303.92 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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